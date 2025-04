Mina Shirakawa finishes up with Stardom (video), Stephanie Vaquer picks her bar fight crew

– Maika says goodbye to Mina Shirakawa and her breasts in their final match before Mina leaves to America and joins AEW

Maika defeated Shirakawa at Korakuen Hall.

– Stephanie Vaquer Picks Her Bar Fight Crew

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email