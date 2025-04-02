Mick Foley posts an update on his car accident, Stephanie Vaquer note (video)

– Mick Foley shared an update on his recent car accident.

ACCIDENT UPDATE

It’s been a little over 24 hours since I climbed out of this car, and I’m feeling very fortunate and very grateful. I do feel like I’ve been run over by a truck, but the idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes.

I’m back on the road tomorrow and will not miss a single date!

– Stephanie Vaquer and NCW Officially Name THAT Move

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

