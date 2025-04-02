JBL says Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today

When asked about Alberto El Patrón’s current standing in the wrestling world JBL stated “That last match they had (AAA Rey de Reyes 2025 show) with Del Rio, oh he goes by Patron now, was just outstanding,” JBL stated before declaring, “I think that Alberto Patron is the best wrestler in the world today, not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today.”

“I’ve been in the business for 30-something years. I’ve seen them all and wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE,” he explained. While acknowledging the all-time greats like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker,

JBL emphasized El Patrón’s current form: “I don’t know when I’ve ever seen anybody more on top of his game… I’ve never seen anybody better [than El Patrón is right now]. He’s a ring general like you wouldn’t believe, and he is absolutely on top of his game.”

JBL concluded with a strong recommendation for fans: “You’ve got to see him wrestle. He’s that freaking good right now.”

Source: “Something To Wrestle With” podcast

