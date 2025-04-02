Heath Slater: “they thought that I looked too much like Edge”

Do you think Heath Slater looked like Edge during his early days in WWE?

WWE executives did.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, the former WWE Superstar and Nexus/3MB member reflected on being asked to change his look during his “Game Show Era” NXT days due to the feeling that he looked too similar to Edge.

“Dr. Tom (Prichard) pulled eight of us in the room, and he had an email saying ‘we need your eight best down there that are ready for TV,’” Slater recalled. “I was one of the eight. Next thing I know, they thought that I looked too much like Edge. My hair was long, I had the long coat, I had long tights with emblems on the side that resembled, but didn’t look like [Edge’s].”

He continued, “But they told me before I got called up to go to NXT that I need to cut my hair off, gotta go to trunks and all this stuff to where I’m like, are you just changing everything about me? I was a bad guy in developmental. They wanted me to be a good guy on television to the point that they were stripping from us everything that we’d done, and now we were going on this game show and being people that we don’t know how to be.”

The pro wrestling veteran also spoke about his experiences on the show and how it became a running joke that they didn’t know what would happen week to week.

“But the way that it was explained to us was that it was going to be like a points bracket system,” Slater continued. “If you win, you get five points. If you lose, you get zero. If it’s a draw, you get one, stuff like that. But then again, it was nothing like that.”

Slater added, “It became each week us going to TV not knowing what the hell we’re doing. Not knowing if it’s a match or a keg carry contest, or we’re having a tag match or an obstacle course. It became a running joke, to where each week I’d be like, “Gosh, you hear what we’re doing? We’re having a hot dog eating contest!” I feel like we were guinea pigs on television with a game show that they were trying to make good.”

