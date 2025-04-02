Convicted sex offender Chasyn Rance arrested

– The previously convicted predator Chasyn Rance was arrested again on April 2nd for violating his sex offender registration.

According to the Orange County Inmates log, Rance failed to report a change in vehicle owners, failed to report internet ID, webpage, or app name (twice) and provided false registration info (three times).

He is currently in custody.

Rance has long been the subject of discourse in pro wrestling as several currently employed TV Wrestlers still frequent his Wrestling School, even after his previous sexual offenses against teenagers.

Did Booker T training at Chasyn Rance’s school last month go by unnoticed? Pro wrestling will never change. pic.twitter.com/6OiQGIpVYs — Jake (Pollyanna) (@PollyannaDIY) March 28, 2025

Will never forget getting a call from Chasyn Rance in 2018 with him trying to pitch me into doing a feature on him, claiming he was framed and a victim. https://t.co/YGsrOdW2pC — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 2, 2025

