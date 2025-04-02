Charlotte Flair comments on the negative reaction after winning the Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair has commented on the negative reaction she received from many fans after returning from injury to win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble:

“I think there is a misconception that people are like ‘oh, Charlotte Flair is good’ or that I was trying to be good… Charlotte Flair is above being good and bad. She is just Charlotte Flair. She’s the end all be all of women’s wrestling.

“I am the end-all be-all of women’s wrestling. Now that I have learned from every opportunity I have learned from every opponent. I’ve learned from every scenario to me you’re either wooing or booing. Get on board, learn to love it.

“I am who I am. It’s different town to town, event to event. Like I wrestled in Nottingham against Piper and they were woos. She got the boos. But the night before I got the boos. I love that I can take people on that roller coaster. Either way, yeah, if we don’t hear anything then we worry!”

(source: Daily Mail)

What An Epic Return! I Am Such A Proud Father! Your Hard Work Always Pays Off! Congratulations On Winning The 2025 Royal Rumble @MsCharlotteWWE! The First Woman To Win 2 Royal Rumbles! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/xu9GuTIYmL — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 2, 2025

