Booker T addresses a photo of him with Chasyn Rance

Booker T addressed a photo of him with Chasyn Rance, stating that he has visited many wrestling schools as a guest trainer and does not conduct background checks on everyone he meets. He denied any connection to Rance’s past and emphasized that his reputation and mentorship speak for themselves.

I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way. This feels like a clear… — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 3, 2025

