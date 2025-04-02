Booker T addresses a photo of him with Chasyn Rance

Apr 2, 2025 - by staff

Booker T addressed a photo of him with Chasyn Rance, stating that he has visited many wrestling schools as a guest trainer and does not conduct background checks on everyone he meets. He denied any connection to Rance’s past and emphasized that his reputation and mentorship speak for themselves.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Iyo Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal