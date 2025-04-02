4/2/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Peoria, Illinois

Venue: Peoria Civic Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match

Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale (w/Prince Nana) vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir)

They all start brawling on the outside, with Strickland Nightingale taking advantage. Strickland and Nightingale slam Moxley and Shafir into the barricade, but Moxley comes back with a chair shot to Strickland. Shafir and Nightingale get into the ring, and the bell finally rings. Moxley delivers shots to Strickland on the commentary table as Nightingale slams Shafir into the turnbuckle. Strickland comes back and slams Moxley into the ring steps as Nightingale takes Shafir to the floor. Moxley gets Strickland in the ring, but Strickland delivers a dropkick as Nightingale chokes Shafir with her boot on the outside. Strickland delivers a back-breaker to Moxley, and then Nightingale drops him with a dropkick. Nightingale and Strickland double-team Moxley in the corner and Strickland delivers a diving uppercut. Shafir comes back with shots to Nightingale, and then chokes her over the middle rope as Moxley comes back with shots to Strickland. Shafir delivers shots to Nightingale in the corner, and then Moxley throws Strickland over the barricade. Shafir stomps Nightingale down in the corner and chokes her over the middle rope again.

Shafir delivers chops Nightingale in the corner, but Nightingale comes back with a few body shots, and then slaps Moxley as well. Shafir delivers more shots and Moxley sets up for the Paradigm Shift on Nightingale. Strickland comes back and sets Shafir up for Big Business, and then Moxley lets Nightingale go. Strickland drops Shafir, and then Shafir takes Nightingale down with a hip-toss. Shafir and Nightingale exchange shots on the apron, and then Shafir powerbombs Nightingale through a table on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Strickland up top. Strickland delivers body shots, but Shafir climbs and rakes her nails into Strickland’s back. Moxley does the same, and then Shafir climbs back up. Nightingale comes back in and suplexes Moxley and Shafir down as they suplex Strickland. Nightingale delivers corner clotheslines to Moxley and Shafir, and then throws Shafir into Moxley. Nightingale drops Shafir with a thrust kick, and then Strickland sends Moxley down in the corner. Nightingale connects with the cannonball, and then Strickland dives onto Moxley on the outside. Nightingale slams Shafir with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out at two. Moxley comes back in to go after Nightingale, but Strickland comes back into the ring and they exchange shots. Moxley counters a Stundog into a sleeper hold, and then Nightingale powerbombs Shafir onto Moxley to break it up. Shafir and Nightingale exchange shots to the outside as Moxley and Strickland fight to their feet. Moxley and Strickland exchange elbow strikes, and then Moxley bites his face. Strickland comes back with an uppercut and slams him with a flatliner.

Strickland goes for the House Call, but Shafir shoves Moxley out of the way and Strickland delivers it to her. Nightingale sends Moxley through a table on the outside, and then delivers the Doctor Bomb to Shafir for the pin fall.

Winners: Swerve Strickland Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Moxley gets back into the ring and drops Nightingale with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley escapes the ring and leaves with Shafir through the crowd.

—

Footage of the confrontation between FTR from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Earlier today, Renee was backstage with FTR and referee Paul Turner. Dax Harwood says he hasn’t paid his fine for attacking Turner on Collision, and then apologizes and gives his fine money straight to Turner. Turner thanks him and accepts his apology before walking away. Renee asks if they can put their issues aside before Sunday, and Harwood says they can and apologizes to Cash Wheeler for what he did. Harwood says he thought Wheeler was a security guy and they are going to eclipse their legacy on Sunday. Wheeler says they will be fine on Sunday, but after Sunday they have to talk.

—

The brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are revealed:

Men’s First Round:

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Adam Page vs. a wild card

Women’s First Round:

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone

Harley Cameron vs. Athena

—

Footage of Kevin Knight’s debut on Collision from this past Saturday airs. Knight is replacing Jay White in the Owen Hart Foundationl Tournament.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Penelope Ford vs. Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Storm backs Ford into the corner and beats her down, but Ford escapes to the floor. Storm follows, but Ford delivers a few shots. Storm comes back with a chop and gets Ford back into the ring. Ford kicks Storm in the face and runs the ropes, but Storm delivers a back-breaker. Storm delivers a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Storm sends Ford into the corner and goes for the hip attack, but Ford dodges and delivers a jaw-breaker. Ford delivers a dropkick that sends Storm to the apron, and then delivers a double knee drop to Storm’s back. Ford kicks Storm in the face, but Storm comes back with elbow strikes. Ford comes back with a shot that drops Storm to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ford delivers a handspring back elbow in the corner and follows with a kick to the face. Storm comes back and bites Ford’s face, and then they exchange shots. Ford sends Storm to the corner, but Storm comes back with a Thesz Press and delivers right hands. Storm delivers a back drop suplex and follows with the hip attack. Storm delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Storm applies an STF, but Ford gets to the ropes. Ford comes back with a shot to Storm and drops her with a moonsault from the apron. Ford gets Storm back into the ring and delivers a gut-buster for a two count. Storm comes back with a German suplex and goes for a clothesline, but Ford ducks under. Ford goes for a stunner, but Storm counters and delivers Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-After the match, Megan Bayne comes to the stage and claps for Storm as they stare each other down.

—

Backstage, Renee asks Strickland for an update on Nightingale. Strickland says Nightingale is strong and says Moxley did what he did even though he knew about Nightingale’s neck issues. Strickland says he is not resting until he gets his hands on Moxley again tonight.

—

Bobby Lashley and MVP make their way to the ring. Before Lashley can talk, MJF interrupts. MJF says MVP looks fantastic, and then says Lashley disrespected him last week. MJF says he will let it slide because Lashley is good with MVP and because Lashley doesn’t really know him. MJF introduces himself and then says everyone already knows Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, who is missing the show due to travel issues. MJF says Lashley has been around the block, but AEW is the block that he built. MJF says he can help Lashley and Benjamin hold onto the tag titles for a long time, and they can help him get the AEW World Championship back. MJF says him joining the Hurt Syndicate is good business, and everyone knows it. MVP whispers in MJF’s ear, and then MJF says Lashley may not want him, but he needs him.

Lashley says out of respect for MVP he is not going to leave MJF laying in the ring. Lashley says he doesn’t like MJF, doesn’t trust him, and the Hurt Syndicate doesn’t need him. Lashley says unless MJF proves otherwise, he needs to get out of his face and get out of the ring. MJF says “okay” to Lashley and leaves the ring. As Lashley and MVP leave, Big Bill and Bryan Keith walk to the ring and stare them down. Bill gets a chair for Lashley to sit in for the next match and tells him to watch.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Two Local Competitors

Keith knocks one of the guys out of the ring and Bill throws the other across the ring. Bill kicks him in the face and throws him to the floor. The other guy gets back into the ring and hits BIll in the back, but Bill turns around and chokes him. Bill backs the guy into the corner, and then Keith drops him with a knee strike. Bill delivers a chokeslam while staring down Lashley and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-After the match, BIll says they whooped Top Flight’s ass on Saturday, these guys tonight, and they will do the same to the Hurt Syndicate on Sunday. MVP goes to say something, but Lashley doesn’t let him and they walk through the tunnel.

—

Renee interviews Mercedes Mone backstage. Her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match against Julia Hart will take place at Dynasty this Sunday. Mone says Hart was a great TBS Champion, but not the greatest. Harley Cameron walks in and mentions her ideas for their team name, but Mone tells her to stay out of her way and walks away.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Kevin Knight and Will Ospreay

Christian and Ospreay start the match. They taunt each other after countering moves, and then Ospreay delivers a hurricanrana and tags in Knight. Knight splashes down onto Christian and goes fort he cover, but Johnson breaks it up and tosses Ospreay to the floor. Christian and Johnson double-team Knight, but Ospreay comes back and he and Knight take control and send Christian and Johnson to the floor. Ospreay and Knight dive onto them over the ropes, and then Knight gets Christian back into the ring. Knight delivers an uppercut, but Christian sends him off the ropes. Johnson trips Knight up, and Christian knocks Ospreay to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Christian gets a two count on Knight. Christian and Johnson try to double-team Knight, but Knight escapes and tags in Ospreay. Ospreay drops Christian and Johnson with a cross-body, and then delivers a back elbow and a corkscrew kick to Christian for a two count. Ospreay delivers an elbow strike, but Johnson pulls him to the floor and Christian flips onto him. Christian gets Ospreay back into the ring and connects with a 450 stomp. Christian kicks Knight to the floor after tagging in Johnson. Ospreay comes back with a Stundog to Johnson, and then delivers a corkscrew kick to Christian. Knight tags in and splashes Christian in the corner. Knight kicks Johnson in the face, and then delivers a dropkick to him and causes him to drop Christian with a poison-rana. Ospreay takes Christian down on the outside, and then Knight drops Johnson with a springboard lariat for the pin fall.

Winners: Kevin Knight and Will Ospreay

-After the match, Schiavone stands up and says Ospreay and Knight’s first round match in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place this Sunday at Dynasty.

—

