WWE announcers for the HOF ceremony, Vaquer on being WWE’s first latina champion (video)

– WWE announced that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will host the hall of fame ceremony at WrestleMania 41.

– Stephanie Vaquer is the guest this week on No-Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson.

Vaquer on being the WWE’s 1st Latina Champion

