Viewership for Smackdown and Collision, Netflix has no creative input on Raw, WWE tour note

– SmackDown Last Friday –

Average Viewers: 1,350,000

P18-49: 0.40

– AEW Collision Last Saturday –

Average Viewers: 339,000

P18-49: 0.09

– Triple H (via @BBCNews) says Netflix has no input on the creative direction for WWE’s television shows.

– In asking WWE staff, they almost all agreed Brussels was the best date on the European tour.

(Source: @FightfulSelect)

