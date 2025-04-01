Val Venis and Chelsea Green in an X change (updated), CM Punks says the Beatles are overrated

– CM Punk (via Jackie_Redmond) says He doesn’t like The Beatles and says they’re overrated.

“Just a bunch of overrated, 100% overrated, phony boy band that was manufactured and went through phases. ‘Oh, we’re hippies now, we’re psychedelic now’. F–k you Sergeant Pepper.”

– Val Venis and Chelsea Green are going at it on X.

I’m sorry to hear that you interpreted my actions as harassment or hate. Your post was shared in a public forum, a digital town square called "X", and I engaged with it by critically analyzing your position and sharing my perspective. This is the essence of public discourse.… — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) April 1, 2025

