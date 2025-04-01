Val Venis and Chelsea Green in an X change (updated), CM Punks says the Beatles are overrated

Apr 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk (via Jackie_Redmond) says He doesn’t like The Beatles and says they’re overrated.

“Just a bunch of overrated, 100% overrated, phony boy band that was manufactured and went through phases. ‘Oh, we’re hippies now, we’re psychedelic now’. F–k you Sergeant Pepper.”

Val Venis and Chelsea Green are going at it on X.

  1. Kk says:
    April 1, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    Val needs to be tested for CTE after he dies. Hard to believe he totally 180ed his personality without a mental illness

  2. art123guy says:
    April 1, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    @Kk–Maybe Kai En Tai really did ‘choppy choppy his pee pee’, thus causing Val’s spiral into madness.

