Val Venis and Chelsea Green in an X change (updated), CM Punks says the Beatles are overrated
– CM Punk (via Jackie_Redmond) says He doesn’t like The Beatles and says they’re overrated.
“Just a bunch of overrated, 100% overrated, phony boy band that was manufactured and went through phases. ‘Oh, we’re hippies now, we’re psychedelic now’. F–k you Sergeant Pepper.”
– Val Venis and Chelsea Green are going at it on X.
I’m sorry to hear that you interpreted my actions as harassment or hate. Your post was shared in a public forum, a digital town square called "X", and I engaged with it by critically analyzing your position and sharing my perspective. This is the essence of public discourse.…
Val needs to be tested for CTE after he dies. Hard to believe he totally 180ed his personality without a mental illness
@Kk–Maybe Kai En Tai really did ‘choppy choppy his pee pee’, thus causing Val’s spiral into madness.