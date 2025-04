– The 3/28 edition of WWE Smackdown averaged 1,350,000 viewers; 0.40 P18-49 rating.

– Triple H (via @AlexMcCarthy88) says that the United Kingdom will host a PLE in the next year or so.

– NXT talent are unhappy with the new Stand And Deliver start time of 9:30am. The new start time will likely mean they have to arrive at around 2am to prepare for the show.

(Source: Fightful)

