Stephanie Vaquer relinquishes the Women’s North American Championship

Stephanie Vaquer has relinquished her Women’s North American Championship.

A Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver will determine a new Champion.

BREAKING: @avawwe_ has announced that @Steph_Vaquer will relinquish the Women’s North American Championship, and a Six-Woman Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver will determine a new champion. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kkTES0vzwO — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

"I will give up the North American Title, under one condition…"@Steph_Vaquer wants to continue pushing the Women's Division forward, but she also wants something in return. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IOpvQh3Ytd — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

