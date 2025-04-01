Stephanie Vaquer relinquishes the Women’s North American Championship
Stephanie Vaquer has relinquished her Women’s North American Championship.
A Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver will determine a new Champion.
BREAKING: @avawwe_ has announced that @Steph_Vaquer will relinquish the Women’s North American Championship, and a Six-Woman Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver will determine a new champion. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kkTES0vzwO
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025
"I will give up the North American Title, under one condition…"@Steph_Vaquer wants to continue pushing the Women's Division forward, but she also wants something in return. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IOpvQh3Ytd
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025