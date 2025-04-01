Stephanie Vaquer relinquishes the Women’s North American Championship

Apr 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Stephanie Vaquer has relinquished her Women’s North American Championship.

A Six-Woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver will determine a new Champion.

