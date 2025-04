Ricky Saints ddefeated Shawn Spears to win the NXT North American Title.

After the match, Ethan Page hits twist of fate on Ricky to end NXT.

RICKY SAINTS IS THE NEW #WWENXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/cs6guLih1P — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 2, 2025

Welcome to The Revolution! Ricky Saints it the NEW #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/2VStZVBnqr — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2025

