NXT REPORT, 4/1/25

Vic Joseph, Booker T and Corey Joseph are on the call for tonight’s episode from The Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s Announced Card and Happenings.

Trick Williams will meet NXT Champion, Oba Femi face to face to speak….

Shawn Spears will defend the North American Championship against Ricky Saints.

Stephanie Vaquer comes out first in street clothes with the NXT and N American titles. Ava greets her. Reluctantly Stephanie hands over the N American Title. A Tournament will be determined to crown a new champion. Steph says she wants one condition, she wants to pick the challenger at Stand and Deliver. Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker come out both give their reason they want the shot. They start brawling. Steph tells them they need to work it out.

Match 1. Ladies N American Title Match Qualifier Match. Zaria (with Sol Ruca) VS Lash Legend (Jakara Jackson)

Power vs power here. They start with bullish power moves and tests of strength. Then they trade chops. Neither can gain an advantage. Back from break they clothesline each other. They get to their feet brawling. Zaria finally suplexes Lash and boots her in the face. Lash catches her dive off the ropes and backbreakers her. Zaria rannas Lash and suplexes her. Chokeslam by Lash for two. Spear by Zaria and then an F5 and it is over.

Winner, Zaria

Briggs and Inamura are confronted by Wes Lee, Dupont and Igwe backstage. This is going to set up a match. Kelani Jordan and Roxanne Perez will meet later to see who can qualify for the N American title match. The D’Angelo Family go over the group that attacked him backstage. They go over each attacker. They look like a bunch of college athletes, except one street kid that is the leader and turned down an offer from Harvard. Stacks continues to look like he is very annoyed with the boss. Hank and Tank take some fashion advice from Pretty Deadly backstage.

Match 2. Hank and Tank VS NQCC, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights (with Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey)

Hank and Tank work over Tavion and Borne to start the match. Luckily they lost the belly shirts they were in earlier. Myles and Tavion take control when Hank ends up in their corner. Tank tags in eventually and belly to bellies Tavion and lariats Myles into the ring and splashes him and then Tavion off the top. Myles breaks up a pin attempt off a fishermans buster. Tavion racks Hank and then Myles and Tavon hit the NQCC and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Borne and Heights

