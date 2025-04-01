Nic Nemeth mocks Mandy Rose, Ronda Rousey posts photo with her daughters

– Nick Nemeth mocks Mandy Rose for claiming she was the first double champion in NXT history.

This comes after Rose trashed WWE for naming Stephanie Vaquer as the first double champion in NXT after winning the NXT Women’s Championship and Women’s North American Championship.

Rose unified the NXT Women’s Championship and Women’s UK Championship back at Worlds Collide in 2022.

We did it @mandysacs we’re both double champions haha https://t.co/3kFWEEbIYO — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) March 30, 2025

– Ronda Rousey shared a new photo with her kids via Instagram:

Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their second daughter Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne in January.

