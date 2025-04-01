Lex Luger marries, Carmella says she is loyal to WWE

– Lex Luger who is now married again.

During a recent episode of the “83 Weeks” podcast with Eric Bischoff and Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger shared some exciting personal news—he recently got married! After 17 years of not dating, Luger revealed that he met his wife, Robin, last year, and the two decided to tie the knot.

The wedding was a small, intimate ceremony held on the back patio of their home. It was officiated by Pastor Steve, who played a significant role in Luger’s Christian salvation in 2006 and later his ordination, making the moment even more meaningful for the wrestling legend.

– Carmella on possibly working for another promotion if she returns to wrestling:

“I’m not a ‘never say never’ person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back (to wrestling), I would hope it would be for WWE.

I would want to go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I’m not going to say never.”

(Sourc: @nypostsports)

