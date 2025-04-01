Josh Alexander files a for a new trademark, Netflix replacing chants on Raw

– WWE has started replacing certain TV-14 crowd chants with TV-PG chants in the Netflix recorded versions of its shows.

One example is the “Holy sh-t!” chant being swapped for a fake “This is awesome!” in the Netflix version of WrestleMania 40.

– Former TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander has filed to trademark:

* Canadian Strong Style

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

