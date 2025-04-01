John Cena hints that even more surprises are coming. “I’m going to say that there’s more unpredictability on the way,” Cena revealed, teasing that WWE’s storytelling is far from over.

When asked about his unexpected character shift, Cena avoided giving too much away, likening WWE to an engaging television series. “Here’s the stance I’m going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We’re in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can’t do that,” he explained. However, he appreciated how fans have responded to the twists and turns. “What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that’s one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”

Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002, also reflected on his long career and what’s left for him in the industry. While he remains deeply connected to WWE, he acknowledged that his in-ring days may be numbered. “Gosh, I think if anything, if you get to that point … man, I don’t know,” he said, hesitant to discuss his next moves. “I want to be careful by not spoiling the cool moments that we have, but this is something that goes beyond WWE programming. I just love it, and I think that when I can no longer compete, I will always be a member of the WWE family in some capacity.”

Even after he steps away from active competition, Cena is committed to the company in some form. “Whether I can pass on my wisdom through mentorship or be an advocate and a spokesperson for the brand, they certainly will have to shoo me away,” he stated, emphasizing his passion for WWE. “Because I’m like you, I’m a fan first and I love it so much.”

Source: PEOPLE

