Goldberg starts in-ring training for his WWE retirement match

In a post on his social media, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed that he has started his training camp for his retirement match which will come later in the year in WWE.

“And the grind begins…..assembling my in ring crew,” he wrote, posting a photo along with his son Gage, Ring of Honor’s Marshall and Kevin Von Erich, boxer and mixed martial artist Tyrone Spong, and strength and mobility coach Jimmy House at the Black Diamond Martial Arts facility in Boerne, Texas.

Goldberg is getting the retirement match he was originally promised by Vince McMahon. He has not wrestled since the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event where he lost to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg confronted Gunther at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia, last October and there were rumors that Gunther was one of the men considered to be his retirement match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

