D-Von Dudley credits DDP for feeling in great shape, Vaquer on falling in love with wrestling (video)

— D-Von Dudley (via Busted Open Radio) says he feels better than ever and ready to return to the ring thanks to DDP.

“I’m feeling great. I owe so much to Diamond Dallas Page, and doing DDP Yoga. I cannot begin to tell you how good I feel right now because of him. I was 289 pounds, l’m now down to 239 pounds.

Simply because of listening to him and what I put in my body now, how i’m eating and things like that. I feel better now than I did when I was back in ECW, when I first stared out. I feel that good and again, I owe it all to DDP.”

– NXT Double Champion Stephanie Vaquer on falling in love with wrestling –

