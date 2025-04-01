College student planning legal action against Pat McAfee and ESPN

Pat McAfee, a sports media personality affiliated with ESPN and WWE, along with other influencers, amplified a false internet rumor about Mary Kate Cornett, an 18-year-old Ole Miss student. The baseless claim, alleging an inappropriate relationship between Cornett and her boyfriend’s father, originated on YikYak and spread to X before McAfee discussed it on his ESPN show on Feb. 26.

As a result, Cornett faced harassment, threats, and life-altering consequences. She was forced into emergency housing, switched to online classes, and became a target of swatting, doxxing, and vile harassment online and in person. Her father hired a private investigator, and legal action against McAfee, ESPN, and others is being considered.

Despite no connection to sports, McAfee, along with Antonio Brown and Barstool Sports personalities, amplified the falsehood for engagement and entertainment. Cornett’s attorney criticized their recklessness, saying they prioritized clicks over the real-life consequences of their words.

MSN is reporting that McAfee and ESPN could soon be facing legal action from Cornett. Cornett has since been discussing legal representation with the intent of taking action against McAfee and ESPN.

Source: The Athletic

