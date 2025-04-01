Charlotte Flair excited for WWE Evolution PLE, Saraya would like to tag with Rhea Ripley

– Charlotte Flair recently spoke to Daily Mail about the rumored return of the WWE Evolution PLE

The Queen expressed her excitement about the possibility. She shared that she’s looking forward to creating “magic” at the event again if it’s officially announced.

“One of my favorite matches is from the first evolution. Becky Lynch, last woman standing. One of my top three favorite matches. There’s always rumors that it’s happening, so until it happens, I can’t say yet because we don’t know…

“…I think it’d be great if we have it. But I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution Two.”

– Saraya (Paige) says she would love to return to WWE and form a Tag Team with Rhea Ripley.

“I would love to team up with Rhea Ripley in WWE, because I feel like the old school goth versus the new school goth, combination would be great. I would love it.”

(source: Saraya via Lightweights Podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

