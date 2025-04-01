Cena and Rhodes turn it up with AEW and Vince McMahon references during Raw promo

There were a couple of AEW and Vince McMahon references on yesterday’s Raw in the in-ring promo between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

After two weeks of more of the same, things got heated yesterday, with Cena calling Rhodes a “paint-by-numbers, sociopathic, nepo baby” and nothing else but an errand boy.

“I don’t bury talent, I am talent. I bury mediocrity,” Cena told Rhodes after Rhodes said that Cena might “cook him” on the mic.

Rhodes had told Cena that there are a lot of things he could make fun of, including that he was booed in a company he helped create.

Cena didn’t touch any of that, but he did tell Cody that while he makes empires for billionaires, all Cody ever did was steal money from their kids, referring to Tony Khan.

Rhodes had one up his sleeve too, and said that the fans chose him, unlike Cena, who was chosen by an individual in the office who is not there anymore and cannot be mentioned, referring to Vince McMahon.

The segment ended with Cody hitting the Cross Rhodes on Cena after Cena attempted a cheap shot.

One man who liked the promo was AEW’s own MJF, who said he doesn’t get why fans “get up in arms” when WWE mentions or references AEW and vice versa.

“If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion,” he wrote.

