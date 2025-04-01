Bret Hart reflects on Vince McMahon’s WWE leadership, and a recent encounter with Hulk Hogan

– Bret Hart reflected on Vince McMahon’s leadership of WWE, acknowledging his creativity and contribution to wrestling but also criticizing his methods. When asked if he thought there would ever be a time when Vince wasn’t in charge, Bret answered, “No,” explaining, “I feel that, as great as he was as far as ideas and imagination…in a lot of ways there is nobody like him.” However, he also pointed out the flaws in Vince’s governance, stating, “At the same time, I feel that he kind of governed things in a shady way. He didn’t care necessarily about the craft.”

Bret, who had a complicated history with Vince, shared personal feelings about how he was treated. “I always thought about what he did to me. I like to think that I was his greatest artist and in the end I was just another [wipes hands] ‘get rid of him. He’s done.’” Despite Vince’s success in transforming wrestling, Bret believed it was tainted by “a lot of negative and corrupted thinking.” He contrasted that with the current state of the company, suggesting, “It’s kind of hard to explain, but there is a little more integrity right now and the guys being pushed are being pushed because they’re talented and not because they are Vince’s favorites.”

– Hart shared a recent encounter with Hulk Hogan’s comments about him, where Hogan stated, “The problem with Bret Hart is he really does think he was the greatest wrestler of all time.” Hart reflected on Hogan’s words, admitting that he agreed with them, saying, “I remember thinking and going, ‘Yeah. Maybe.’” He went on to add, “That might be the most truthful thing he’s ever said,” acknowledging that, in his opinion, it was a genuine remark from Hogan.

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

