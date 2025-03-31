The road to WWE’s biggest shows of the year, WrestleMania 41, continues tonight with the final stop on the “Road to WrestleMania 41” overseas tour, as WWE Raw takes place live at 3/2c from the O2 Arena in London, England.

On tap for the two hour-plus live WWE on Netflix red brand program today is the third straight face-to-face meeting of John Cena and Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania 41 title tilt, IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World title, Jimmy Uso vs. GUNTHER, Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles, The New Day will be in action, plus more.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 31, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 3-5:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 3/31/25

As always, the Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature kicks things off as always.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes’ Third Straight Face-To-Face Promo Battle

We shoot inside the O2 Arena in London, England, where Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. The crowd breaks out into loud “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks!” chants, expecting him to once again kick off the show for the third week in a row.

And they were right. Cena’s “My Time is Now” iconic entrance tune hits and out comes “The Greatest of All-Time” to kick off this week’s show. Before he can say a word, the theme for his opponent at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes, hits.

“The American Nightmare” emerges to a rock-star reaction as he heads down to join Cena inside the squared circle for promo battle number three. Cena tries to speak but Cody says we’ve listened to him for two weeks, so allow Rhodes to do his job for him. Cena is going to cook him, so where will he start? Is he going to start with Cody’s lisp? Stardust maybe? It’s gotta bother Cena that at his final Mania he’s facing…Stardust.

Rhodes continues, saying he has an arm tattoo but it’s on his neck. He got booed in a company he created HA! Maybe that’s all he has… perhaps Rhodes is struggling with the idea that Superman is really dead. For the last two weeks, Cena has lied to this audience. Rhodes knows Cena cared about the fans. Look at them and tell them why.

Cena says he’s not going to punch down to his level just to protect him, he’s been protected long enough. He’s not going to cook Rhodes, he’s going to BURY him like he buried everyone else! John Cena buries talent? He doesn’t bury talent, he IS talent. He buries mediocrity. He doesn’t give a rats ass about Rhodes’ lisp or his failures. Rhodes’ ego outmatches his ability. Cena has been so great, the WWE can hand it over to his chauffeur.

Rhodes is a slimy pickpocket. There’s your why, Cody Rhodes. He disgusts Cena. Rhodes stole every secret from Cena and yet he remains underwhelming. Cena told him he had to be authentic, but he didn’t listen and it shows. He has to rely on lazy gimmicks to get by. Rhodes is just like the Pied Piper because all he has done is make a catchy tune. Strip away the entrance, Rhodes is just a guy in a suit. He can’t work like Cena.

Rhodes doesn’t even work like Rhodes, he is scared to show the real him. Rhodes is a confused blob, like a 16yo taking acting lessons because he’s scared of public speaking. Cena has worked too damn hard to see this nepo-baby parade away with the title that he made. After WrestleMania, Rhodes can go to Fanatics and buy the toy belt that the fans buy and realize he’s just an errand boy that got lucky. “There’s your why, pal!”

Rhodes didn’t expect to say this, but maybe he’s right. The fans chose him. Can Cena say the same, or was it one guy in the office who we don’t talk about anymore? Strip everything away from Rhodes, who the hell knows who they are then? If anyone is a company creation, it’s John Cena, not Cody Rhodes. He knows there’s more dick in that promo that in his jorts. Cena is the one hanging out with Zac Efron wishing he was 16.

Cody says it was such a softball for Cena to claim he created all this. All he created was a disenfranchised fanbase that made it easy for Rhodes to grab for another company. While we’re at it, there are two in this ring right now. Between the two of them, which one of them sold out to The Rock? Rhodes says Cena is still his hero. But he’s also a piece of sh*t.

Fans break out into a loud “Piece of Sh*t” chant. Cena says he’s worked 100 times harder than Rhodes and he was never protected from the audience taking his best shot at him. No one has been worthy of putting Cena in the ground so he decided to do it himself. Cena never left, he has always been here. No matter what garbage they give him, he finds a way to make it great.

Cena says at Rhodes’ best, he can’t even wipe Cena’s ass. “I make money for billionaires, you steal it from their kids. See you at WrestleMania, champ.” Rhodes wants to remind him, never once has an audience chanted at him “You can’t wrestle.” That got to Cena, he turns and tries attacking Rhodes, but Rhodes avoids it and lays him out with his Cross-Rhodes finisher. He fixes his tie and points to the WrestleMania 41 sign hanging in the rafters.

The New Day vs. New Catch Republic

After a video package airs promoting the main event of today’s show, which features IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, we shoot back inside the O2 Arena where the heel theme for The New Day hits. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the first match of the evening, as the show heads to a commercial break.

When the show returns, Kofi says thank God for the New Day. Woods wants everyone to shut the hell up. He says you are looking at the greatest tag team to step foot in professional wrestling. Woods says instead of using your small vocabulary, bow your head to royalty. Kofi says they came from the US to see them and take time from their families just to be booed by you?

Woods says Pearce put them in a match to earn a tag title match? Haven’t they sacrificed enough? Kofi says they are going to prove to everybody that they are going to force Pearce to give them what they deserve, a shot at the tag titles. Woods says when they win the titles, you can drop to your knees and say Thank GOD for The New Day.

This leads to the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce coming out and saying that they need to earn it. With that in mind, he introduces their opponents. Out comes Pete Dunne, and his partner, the returning Tyler Bate. Bate gets a huge ovation from the England crowd. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans chant “Welcome back! Welcome back!” at Bate. A “Big Strong Boy!” chant also spreads throughout the building. Bate pulls ahead for his team coming out of the gate, and then the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When things return, after more back-and-forth action, New Day pick up the win with their Day-Break finisher.

After the match, New Day are interviewed at ringside, and they demand a title shot. Out comes the reigning champions, The War Raiders. The two teams have a heated face-off at the top of the entrance area to wrap up the eventful post-match scene.

Winners: The New Day

Jimmy Uso vs. GUNTHER

Video footage is shown of Jimmy Uso’s “slap heard around the world” to GUNTHER on last week’s show. After that, we return live where Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso catch up with each other. Jimmy convinces Jey that GUNTHER is just a man, and vows to show him by beating him tonight.

He tells him he can do the same at WrestleMania and finally become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Jey tells Jimmy he hears him, but tells him to be careful. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break after WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is shown walking the halls in his ring gear.

