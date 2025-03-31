WWE News and Notes

– Tonga Loa is expected to return to WWE during the summer, most likely June.

– Ilja Dragunov’s return is being targeted for September.

– Here is the official graphic for AJ Styles vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

THE PHENOMENAL vs. THE MAVERICK@AJStylesOrg and @LoganPaul will go one-on-one for the first time ever in a thrilling showdown at #WrestleMania 41! LAS VEGAS

️ https://t.co/JLAP2tLWAU pic.twitter.com/E9k4DHxev9 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 31, 2025

– As seen during the March 30 edition of WWE RAW, there was another verbal confrontation between John Cena and world champion Cody Rhodes to hype up their match at WrestleMania 41. Multiple references to AEW were made including Cody saying he was booed in a company he created.

Former AEW world champion MJF, who has made references to WWE on AEW television, said the following in a post via Twitter/X after RAW went off the air…

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM [Vince McMahon to start a new promotion.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

