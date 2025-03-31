WWE News and Notes

Mar 31, 2025 - by James Walsh

– Tonga Loa is expected to return to WWE during the summer, most likely June.

Ilja Dragunov’s return is being targeted for September.

– Here is the official graphic for AJ Styles vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

– As seen during the March 30 edition of WWE RAW, there was another verbal confrontation between John Cena and world champion Cody Rhodes to hype up their match at WrestleMania 41. Multiple references to AEW were made including Cody saying he was booed in a company he created.

Former AEW world champion MJF, who has made references to WWE on AEW television, said the following in a post via Twitter/X after RAW went off the air…

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM [Vince McMahon to start a new promotion.”

