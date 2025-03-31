Velvet Sky responds to Mickie James’ comments about a WWE trainee’s ring attire

– Velvet Sky responded to Mickie James’ comments about a WWE trainee’s ring attire, defending the wrestler’s outfit and embracing sex appeal in wrestling. She expressed that she saw nothing wrong with the gear, referencing her signature catchphrase, “Let the pigeons loose!”

I feel attacked! lol nothing wrong with sex appeal in wrestling. Diva era or not. I personally find nothing wrong with her gear. Just my opinion but what do I know?

Let the pigeons loose, Zena! — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) March 31, 2025

