Velvet Sky responds to Mickie James’ comments about a WWE trainee’s ring attire

Mar 31, 2025 - by staff

Velvet Sky responded to Mickie James’ comments about a WWE trainee’s ring attire, defending the wrestler’s outfit and embracing sex appeal in wrestling. She expressed that she saw nothing wrong with the gear, referencing her signature catchphrase, “Let the pigeons loose!”

