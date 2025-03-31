Dave Meltzer provided an update on AEW’s strategy regarding future Saturday night competition with WWE, particularly concerning major events like Saturday Night’s Main Event. While he emphasized that he did not have confirmed information, he speculated, “I think the same thing is going to happen — I don’t know that this is as a fact, but the week of Memorial Day weekend, I think that they are going to run, instead of going head-to-head with Saturday Night’s Main Event, I think that they’re going to run on Thursday.”

Meltzer suggested that AEW is carefully analyzing its scheduling in response to WWE’s programming, stating, “And the interesting thing here — I have not been told that, but I was told that they are monitoring the situations when it comes to Saturdays with WWE major shows, in particular Saturday Night’s Main Event.” He explained that this strategic approach is largely influenced by the preferences of AEW’s broadcasting partners, particularly TBS and TNT. “TBS doesn’t want to go against a wrestling show on NBC, understandably so — or TNT doesn’t.”

Beyond WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Meltzer also hinted that AEW and its network partners may be cautious about conflicting with other major WWE pay-per-views, including WrestleMania. He elaborated, “And, you know, perhaps pay-per-views as well. Obviously, they don’t want to go against WrestleMania.” In addition to WWE’s events, Meltzer pointed out that AEW’s potential scheduling changes could also be impacted by other commitments on TNT that week, saying, “And also that week, there’s probably other commitments for TNT anyway.”

Ultimately, Meltzer’s comments suggest that AEW is actively working with its network partners to navigate WWE’s major Saturday night programming and avoid direct competition when possible.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

