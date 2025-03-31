Triple H comments on Styles vs. Paul, Tetsuya Naito’s NJPW contract expired

– Triple H comments on AJ Styles Vs Logan Paul being officially announced for WrestleMania 41

Two completely different human beings…but both athletes on a level most can’t comprehend. This will be special. #WrestleMania https://t.co/A2prpexOC9 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2025

– Tokyo Sports is reporting that Tetsuya Naito’s NJPW contract ended on January 31st and he’s “in danger” of leaving the company. According to their sources he been asked to sign a renewal three months in a row and has put all three offers on hold.

Naito currently holds the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles with Hiromu Takahashi.

