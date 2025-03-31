Triple H comments on Styles vs. Paul, Tetsuya Naito’s NJPW contract expired

Mar 31, 2025 - by staff

– Triple H comments on AJ Styles Vs Logan Paul being officially announced for WrestleMania 41

– Tokyo Sports is reporting that Tetsuya Naito’s NJPW contract ended on January 31st and he’s “in danger” of leaving the company. According to their sources he been asked to sign a renewal three months in a row and has put all three offers on hold.

Naito currently holds the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles with Hiromu Takahashi.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal