Three Bloodsport XIII matches involving WWE stars revealed

Three matches involving current WWE Superstars at the Bloodsport XIII event next month in Las Vegas have been announced.

In a post on social media the promotion revealed that Pete Dunne will take on Timothy Thatcher, Charlie Dempsey will battle Shinya Aoki, and Natalya takes on Miyu Yamashita.

Karrion Kross and Karmen Petrovic are also scheduled to participate in the event but their matches have not been announced yet.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII is promoted by GCW and will take place on Thursday, April 17 at The Palms in Las Vegas.

Karate vs Judo! Karmen had an electric debut at Bloodsport XII in Jersey City with her lightning like kick KO. Maika is looking to use her Judo skills to hit her opponents with the earth, and take their arm home as a souvenir. Will Karate striking overcome the grappling and… pic.twitter.com/9eUsGQFBsE — (@JoshLBarnett) March 31, 2025

