Three Bloodsport XIII matches involving WWE stars revealed

Mar 31, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Three matches involving current WWE Superstars at the Bloodsport XIII event next month in Las Vegas have been announced.

In a post on social media the promotion revealed that Pete Dunne will take on Timothy Thatcher, Charlie Dempsey will battle Shinya Aoki, and Natalya takes on Miyu Yamashita.

Karrion Kross and Karmen Petrovic are also scheduled to participate in the event but their matches have not been announced yet.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII is promoted by GCW and will take place on Thursday, April 17 at The Palms in Las Vegas.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal