Rhodes doesn’t rule out a future confrontation with Travis Scott

Cody Rhodes addressed his feelings regarding Travis Scott’s involvement in WWE, hinting that he might have a response ready if the rapper ever returns to the wrestling world. While clarifying that he isn’t necessarily angry, Rhodes admitted he is keeping an eye out for an opportunity to respond. “I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’,” he stated, implying that some form of retribution could be in store for Scott if he steps into WWE again.

Rhodes didn’t rule out a future confrontation, suggesting that Scott’s return could provide the perfect moment for payback. “If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis.” However, despite the underlying tension, Rhodes acknowledged that he was a fan of Scott before their WWE encounter, even showing support for the artist in the past. “Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”

While Rhodes kept his comments somewhat lighthearted, his remarks suggest that he hasn’t forgotten whatever incident may have prompted his reaction. If Travis Scott returns to WWE, it will be interesting to see if Rhodes delivers the “receipt” he alluded to.

Source: Complex

