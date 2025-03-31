Raw superstar’s contract set to expire soon, Gladiators receive WWE try outs, Asuka update

– The two stars from the hit UK show Gladiators who got WWE tryouts were Bionic and Cyclone.

– Fightful reports Karrion Kross’ WWE contract comes up this year

– Asuka has been sidelined in WWE since Backlash 2024 and now she may be returning at the very same event.

It was noted that Asuka, who suffered a devastating knee injury, which required surgery back at Backlash in April 2024, is expected to Miss WrestleMania 41.

She is currently expected to return to WWE TV at or around Backlash this May in St. Louis.

(Source: PWN)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

