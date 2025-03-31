Raw Matches For 4/1, New WrestleMania 41 Match, WWE HOF Hosts, Tyler Bate Returns, More

– Adam Pearce confirmed AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania 41 after WWE Raw in London, England on March 31, 2025.

– Logan Paul debuted a new theme song during the 3/31 show.

– WWE announced Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental title for next week’s WWE Raw on April 1 in Minneapolis, MN. The show will also feature an appearance by Seth Rollins, as well as the in-ring return of El Grande Americano.

– Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

– Tyler Bate returned during the 3/31 WWE Raw show in London. Bate re-joined fellow New Catch Republic partner Pete Dunne in a losing effort against The New Day.

– FEIN by Travis Scott has been announced as a new official theme song for WrestleMania 41. The tune joins the previously announced song by The Weeknd for the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

