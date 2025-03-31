Over 11,000 tickets already moved for Backlash 2025

WWE has already moved over 11,000 tickets for the Backlash premium live event in St. Louis, Missouri for May 10.

Numbers published by ticket tracking service @WrestleTix show that the count stands at around 11,200 while the Enterprise Center is currently configured for 15,054, with seats even opened behind the stage. The arena has a total of 17,373 seats, so more could be opened if enough tickets move and they ditch the stage.

This already beats the 8,000 attendance in the same location last October for a Raw broadcast.

John Cena is advertised to be appearing here and Randy Orton, a native of St. Louis, has already set his sights on the WWE title for after WrestleMania.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com starting from $75 excluding taxes and fees.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

