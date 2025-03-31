Nikki Cross posts a cryptic photo of Wyatt Sicks, Charlette Renegade update

– Nikki Cross took to Twitter and uploaded a cryptic photo of Wyatt Sicks, where she simply stated that the Wyatt Sicks were ready for a family dinner on Sunday, saying, “Ready for family Sunday dinner.”

However, the most interesting thing about the post was the fact that the image included the word “Help” on the hammer of one of the members, making it evident that the entire post was a message for help.

Ready for family Sunday dinner pic.twitter.com/1hdpbXYJMt — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) March 30, 2025

– The Renegade Twins and Mercedes Moné have long expressed interest in collaborating, and there is growing optimism that Charlette Renegade could make her return soon. She has been sidelined for the entirety of 2024 in AEW/ROH.

Several live attendees at this week’s AEW Dynamite reported difficulties in hearing the promo segments. Sources indicate that AEW is aware of the audio issues.

AEW officials were reportedly pleased with how this week’s Collision unfolded, as well as the attention generated by last week’s lead-in from March Madness.

