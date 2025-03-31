Jake Paul expresses interest in a WWE stint, Mark Henry reveals his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

– Jake Paul (via Newsweek) express an interest in managing his brother Logan in WWE.

“I would be down to be Logan (Paul)’s manager, Paul Heyman-style in WWE,

But I don’t think my body is cut out for the athleticism and the madness that the WWE takes. I feel like I would break my back.”

– Mark Henry acknowledged Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray’s version of wrestling’s Mount Rushmore but shared that his own would include The Undertaker and André the Giant.

Hey guys, this is Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray Dudleys version of Mount Rushmore and Wrestling. Mine would’ve had Undertaker and Andre The Giant on it! ⁦@WWE⁩ ⁦@BustedOpenRadio⁩ pic.twitter.com/FojGdqqQ7G — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 31, 2025

