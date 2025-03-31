Another Hulk Hogan claim debunked

Another Hulk Hogan Claim has been debunked, Hogan Was Never Offered The George Foreman Grill Deal, Says The Family Of The Man Who Invented The Grill

“George Foreman was the only celebrity our dad approached about endorsing the grill. We don’t know who started the story about Hulk Hogan being approached, but it isn’t accurate.”

Pablo Torre also mentioned that they spoke with the lawyer who represented both Hogan and George Foreman at the time, and the lawyer stated that the story “is not my recollection.”

“The agent Hulk Hogan cited was a guy named Sam it turns out. The agent that repped both Hulk Hogan and George Foreman. Unfortunately, Sam also passed away, this was last fall, but they shared a lawyer.

And the lawyer is a guy named Henry Holmes and that lawyer, Henry Holmes, told us also that ‘The Hulk Hogan story is not my recollection. In fact, what he said was that it was two other celebrities sharing representation that their agent was asking about.”

Source The YouTube channel “Pablo Torre Finds Out” investigated Hogan’s story by contacting Michael Boehm, the inventor of the grill. Boehm’s family sent a message to Torre about Hogan’s story.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

