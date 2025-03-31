11-day WWE Euro tour comes to an end today with live Raw

Today’s Monday Night Raw from London brings down the curtain on an unprecedented two-week WWE tour in Europe which also included a total of six live television broadcasts.

The 11-day tour had stops in Spain, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Austria, and Netherlands, with Raw and Smackdown TV broadcasts held in Barcelona, Brussels, Bologna, Glasgow, and twice in London.

Sold-out crowds paid a lot of money as ticket prices continued to rise to new levels, but the demand continues to be there and WWE announced another tour on the road to Clash In Paris with eight live events including three live TV broadcasts in late August.

Dublin, Birmingham, and Lyon will get live TV in a couple of months while Paris will host the premium live event plus the following Raw in a 30,000-seater arena. Ticket information have not been announced yet.

