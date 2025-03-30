WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Amsterdam, Netherlands / Sun Mar 30, 2025

Mar 30, 2025 - by David Roberson

The Complete Results from the Ziggo Dome:

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark

PENTA defeats Chad Gable

CM Punk defeats WWE World Champion GUNTHER VIA DQ. GUNTHER retains the title

Intermission

The Motor City Machine Guns: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez does a run-in, and Ripley stacks them on top of a broken table for a double pinfall

Main Event: Randy Orton / Jey Uso / Seth Rollins defeat Dominick Mysterio / Ludwig Kaiser / The Miz: Orton pins Kaiser

