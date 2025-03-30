WWE Road to Wrestlemania Live Results / Amsterdam, Netherlands / Sun Mar 30, 2025
The Complete Results from the Ziggo Dome:
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Zoey Stark
PENTA defeats Chad Gable
CM Punk defeats WWE World Champion GUNTHER VIA DQ. GUNTHER retains the title
Intermission
The Motor City Machine Guns: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano
Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeats Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez does a run-in, and Ripley stacks them on top of a broken table for a double pinfall
Main Event: Randy Orton / Jey Uso / Seth Rollins defeat Dominick Mysterio / Ludwig Kaiser / The Miz: Orton pins Kaiser
Thanks to @WrestlingEurope and to @abhisthebest in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM