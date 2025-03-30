WWE Raw preview for Monday

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP gives you the #RawOnNetflix rundown ahead of tomorrow at a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT! pic.twitter.com/AA1RmcOesa — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025

Adam Pearce announces a couple of more things to RAW tomorrow:

• Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

• New Day in action

Plus:

– Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso

– Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

– Cody Rhodes & John Cena prepare for WrestleMania

– Iyo Sky (C) vs Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as special guest referee for the WWE Women’s World Title is also official for tomorrow’s RAW

