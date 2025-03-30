WWE Raw preview for Monday

Mar 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Pearce announces a couple of more things to RAW tomorrow:

• Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
• New Day in action

Plus:

– Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso
– Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
– Cody Rhodes & John Cena prepare for WrestleMania
– Iyo Sky (C) vs Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as special guest referee for the WWE Women’s World Title is also official for tomorrow’s RAW

