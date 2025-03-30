WWE Raw preview for Monday
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP gives you the #RawOnNetflix rundown ahead of tomorrow at a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT!
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2025
Adam Pearce announces a couple of more things to RAW tomorrow:
• Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio
• New Day in action
Plus:
– Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso
– Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
– Cody Rhodes & John Cena prepare for WrestleMania
– Iyo Sky (C) vs Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as special guest referee for the WWE Women’s World Title is also official for tomorrow’s RAW