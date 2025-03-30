Title match announced for AEW Dynasty, Cope on his approach to storytelling in AEW, Kevin Knight speaks (video)

– Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT Championship against Adam Cole at AEW Dynasty in a match with no time limit and no outside interference.

#AEWDynasty

Next Sunday, 4/6

8ET / 5PT LIVE on PPV TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole TNT Champion Daniel Garcia requested the decisive third match vs @AdamColePro with NO Time Limit + NO One at Ringside! There will be a winner, NEXT SUNDAY, 4/6 at AEW Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/zdNJwo5r53 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

– New AEW signee Kevin Knight after Collision:

EXCLUSIVE: @Jet2Flyy may have come up short tonight on #AEWCollision, but he's got BIG PLANS for his future! pic.twitter.com/wZUIVGPCtN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

– Cope on his approach to storytelling in AEW, responds to people who think he books his own finishes:

“I don’t factor in where I end up. I always say, ‘Where do you need me?’ You want me to go in this direction? Cool, I’ll start putting together some ideas, It’s a collaborative effort, but I really enjoy that.— Contrary to popular belief, we don’t come up with the finishes.

I always just ask where do you need me? Point me in whatever direction you need me, and I’ll get to work”

(Source: TVInsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

