Title match announced for AEW Dynasty, Cope on his approach to storytelling in AEW, Kevin Knight speaks (video)
– Daniel Garcia will defend the TNT Championship against Adam Cole at AEW Dynasty in a match with no time limit and no outside interference.
TNT Championship
Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia requested the decisive third match vs @AdamColePro with NO Time Limit + NO One at Ringside!
There will be a winner, NEXT SUNDAY, 4/6 at AEW Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/zdNJwo5r53
– New AEW signee Kevin Knight after Collision:
EXCLUSIVE: @Jet2Flyy may have come up short tonight on #AEWCollision, but he's got BIG PLANS for his future! pic.twitter.com/wZUIVGPCtN
– Cope on his approach to storytelling in AEW, responds to people who think he books his own finishes:
“I don’t factor in where I end up. I always say, ‘Where do you need me?’ You want me to go in this direction? Cool, I’ll start putting together some ideas, It’s a collaborative effort, but I really enjoy that.— Contrary to popular belief, we don’t come up with the finishes.
I always just ask where do you need me? Point me in whatever direction you need me, and I’ll get to work”
(Source: TVInsider)