The Rock responds to Instagram video claiming he hates CM Punk

In a video posted to Instagram on March 6th 2025, user @allenownz made a claim that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “absolutely hates” CM Punk. Allenownz also stated that CM Punk “is not allowed to main event Wrestlemania” as long as Rock has creative involvement.

In the comments section, Rock issued a response…

“First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re [a] clown.”

As seen during the March 28th 2025 edition of Smackdown, it was confirmed that Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will close one of the nights of Wrestlemania 41.

