Six women declare for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Mar 30, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Several women declared their name for the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night on Collision.

TBS champion Mercedes Mone, ROH Women’s champion Athena, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and Billie Starkz will all be participating in the tournament this year where the winner will receive an AEW Women’s title shot at All In: Texas.

The full bracket for both the men’s and women’s tournament will be published this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Mariah May and Bryan Danielson won last year’s tournament and both successfully won their respective titles at All In: Wembley.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal