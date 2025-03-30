Six women declare for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Several women declared their name for the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night on Collision.

TBS champion Mercedes Mone, ROH Women’s champion Athena, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and Billie Starkz will all be participating in the tournament this year where the winner will receive an AEW Women’s title shot at All In: Texas.

The full bracket for both the men’s and women’s tournament will be published this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Mariah May and Bryan Danielson won last year’s tournament and both successfully won their respective titles at All In: Wembley.

THIS WEDNESDAY 04/02!#AEWDynamite

Peoria, IL

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax#OwenCup Brackets Announced Who will punch their ticket to #AEWAllInTexas? The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's & Women's Tournament brackets are announced THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/ICQc4dP0Gs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

