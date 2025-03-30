Santino Marella makes a series of major announcements regarding TNA’s championship landscape

– At a recent TNA event, Santino Marella, in his role as the company’s Director of Authority, made a series of major announcements regarding TNA’s championship landscape. He first declared that Steph De Lander would be stripped of the TNA Digital Media Championship, effectively bringing an end to her reign. However, this decision was part of a broader shift within the company’s title structure.

Marella then unveiled an exciting new development TNA would be retiring the Digital Media Championship altogether and replacing it with a brand-new title, the TNA International Championship. To determine the inaugural champion, TNA will hold a high-stakes tournament, consisting exclusively of Triple Threat matches. This tournament will take place during the TNA Unbreakable PPV event on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be streamed on TNA Plus.

The introduction of the TNA International Championship marks a significant change for the company, signaling a move toward a title with potentially greater global prestige. With the tournament set to showcase intense competition among top-tier talent, fans can expect an action-packed road to crowning the first-ever TNA International Champion.

