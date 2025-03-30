Royal Rumble winners won’t headline Wrestlemania, former NXT wrestler makes AEW/ROH in ring debut

– Despite being the 2025 Royal Rumble winners neither Jey Uso or Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania 41. Instead WrestleMania will be headlined by the following matches this year in Las Vegas:

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

* John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship (Night 2)

– Cal Bloom, the former Von Wagner in NXT, made his Ring of Honor debut before last night’s AEW “Collision” event.

