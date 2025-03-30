Ric Flair says Charlotte “might be the best wrestler in the business,” JR suggests AEW’s MVP

“It was a horrible injury, and it’s hard to do anything on the sidelines when you’re right in the middle of your career. She’s never been hotter, but Undertaker said it best, she came back, and she regained the crown.

She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. She might be the best wrestler in the business right now. Forget about Cena and Cody [Rhodes] and those guys. She’s that good.”

She’s on fire, man. Sometimes, it takes a while to find your niche. She’s a heel. She’s like me. She can be a babyface because she can do a lot of stuff, but she’s a heel, man. She’s badass. Now, she’s getting to really feel herself. I’m glad that they’re letting her be who she is. When you’re the best, you can say anything you want to say.”

– Jim Ross says he believes Toni Storm is the MVP of AEW:

“I love Toni Storm. I told Tony Khan this – I think she’s our MVP. She just delivers man. Toni Storm is a tremendous performer. She’s just terrific. I love to watch her work, she’s great backstage, she’s great to talk to, and she had a really tremendous outing with the younger Mariah May, who Toni Storm is attempting to make a star out of.”

