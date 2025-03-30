Notes on Drew McIntyre, Cedric Alexander, and a match set for next week’s Smackdown

– Drew McIntyre did in-fact get glass in his eye from Priest’s chokeslam on the windshield yesterday.

(source: PWlnsider)

– B-Fab vs. Naomi is officially set for next wweek’s Smackdown.

– Cedric Alexander says he was never fully a Triple H guy.

“Honestly, it didn’t go past that, funny enough. You would think from that moment I’d be a Triple H guy. So there was a point where we were in 205 Live that he kind of had some say in there a little bit, and kind of took care of me. But I was never really a fully Triple H guy. I was more of a Paul Heyman guy. When he was writing Raw, and they drafted me out of 205 Live into Raw, I was more of a Heyman guy than anything else. Heyman give me a bunch of little sidebar conversations this, that and the other way more than Triple H did.”

(Source: Interview With Chris Van Vliet)

