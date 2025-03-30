More Superstars and Legends added to WWE World at WrestleMania 41

More WWE Superstars and Legends are being added to the WWE World lineup following the overwhelming success of nearly selling out every WWE Superstar available for photo and autographs.

Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, The Godfather, Mick Foley, Rob Van Dam, Nikki Bella, Michelle McCool, Lita, and Kane are the newest additions, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday, April 2 at 11AM ET. It was not announced yet which star is appearing on which day.

VIP ticket holders will have early access through an exclusive pre-sale running Monday, March 31 at 11AM ET through Tuesday, April 1 at 10AM ET. Pre-sale access details will be sent to VIPs via email in advance.

A valid WWE World admission ticket is required to purchase autographs and photo ops.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

