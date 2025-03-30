Matt Hardy comments on Gail Kim’s TNA departure

While speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy reacted to the news of Gail Kim being fired from TNA Wrestling…

“The Gail Kim departure was definitely shocking, very unexpected. I don’t think you could have asked anyone if that was on their list of somebody that would be released — I don’t think anybody thought that would have been a possibility. So yeah, huge huge shock and even reading that news, it was hard to believe that it actually went down.”

“I think she was a real standout and a real trailblazer, groundbreaker when it came to the style that women started working. Now that she has moved past that and she’s hurt and she’s beat up. She obviously put her body through a lot of wear and tear. I think she’s got a real good mindset and knowing also how to optimize your match. Make a match great but optimize it. I think the girls feel very comfortable with her. They’re very trusting of her just because she has been around for so long and she has such a great track record not only of in-ring performances and breaking barriers in the women’s division, Knockouts division whatever division you call it but she is someone that they feel like has their best interest in mind. She’s very giving. She’s very selfless in many ways, especially if she’s putting stuff together, she doesn’t really play favorites. She wants everyone to go out there and steal the show. She wants all of the women to stand out and look great. I think she’s truly there for the greater good of wherever she’s working.”

(quotes: SEScoops.com)

